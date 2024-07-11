A bin which had poo dumped in it by a dog walker was tagged with an offensive message by council workers.

This year South Kesteven District Council has been cracking down on people putting the wrong items into their bins by refusing collection.

It follows the tagging scheme which was adopted when new purple-lidded bins were introduced across the district for paper and cardboard earlier this year.

A photo of the bin tag was posted on social media. Photo: Facebook / James William Knight

This week waste operatives refused to empty ‘a model recycling bin with everything washed and sorted exactly how it should be’ after a dog walker dumped a bag of poo in it.

A tag was attached to the bin which stated the reason for refusal was ‘dog s***’.

A post was shared on a Stamford social media page yesterday (Wednesday, July 10) by the resident’s neighbour, who had put the bin out for them. In it, he called on South Kesteven District Council not to be “passive aggressive”.

A photo of the bin with dog poo in posted on social media. Photo: Facebook / James William Knight

They said: “I know it’s not your fault that people are too lazy to walk five metres to the nearest public bin but please don’t let your staff be so passive aggressive because they don’t know who lives there and how it might affect them.”

The resident has removed the dog poo bags and has asked for the bin to be emptied.

“South Kesteven District Council would like to apologise for any offence that may have been caused by the unacceptable message on this tag,” said a spokesperson.

“The council takes this matter very seriously and will conduct a full investigation.”

The council is running a campaign called Right Thing in the Right Bin, which it says the vast majority of householders are responding to positively.

The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, we have received reports of isolated incidents in which people have contaminated bins at other properties by dumping their own waste in them.

“We would appeal for everyone to take their litter and waste home and put it in their own bin to help keep our district clean and safe for everyone.”