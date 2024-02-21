Wheelie bins will be emptied by a council, even if residents put the wrong rubbish inside.

South Kesteven District Council has suspended its policy of rejecting ‘contaminated’ recycling bins to give residents more time to adjust to the introduction of a separate bin for dry paper and card.

According to its survey of waste being put out, 85% of bins were correctly presented on Monday (February 19), which was in line with the council’s expectations.

David Bennington and Matthew Birch sort out what goes into the new bins

But the council also recorded incidents of verbal abuse aimed at bin collection crews, and call-handlers at the council.

When the new purple-lidded bins for paper and card started to be emptied earlier this month, South Kesteven District Council at first had a policy of putting advisory tags on any bins with incorrect waste inside. This included the grey bins for plastics, tins and glass.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

This week silver bins or clear bags that contained the wrong items were not being collected, with advisory tags attached explaining why. Additional items left at the side of bins are also no longer being collected.

An advisory tag on a bin in Stamford

But in a statement issued today (Wednesday, February 21), a spokesperson for the council said: “SKDC recognises that householders may need more time to familiarise themselves with the guidance sent to all residents ahead of the launch.

“Under the twin-stream scheme households are being asked to place clean and dry paper and cardboard in their purple-lidded bins, while items such as plastic tubs and bottles, glass, tins and cans still go in the silver bin for recycling.

“We don’t want to leave any bins unemptied and are asking residents to take responsibility for making sure the Right Thing goes in the Right Bin.”

Plans are being drawn up to collect previously rejected bins.

Leader of the council Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind – Market and West Deeping) said: “It is totally unacceptable that the men and women who empty our bins are subject to any abuse. They are simply carrying out their jobs, as they do under all sorts of conditions. They are not responsible for these changes and we ask you to remain courteous and polite to them.”

Almost 98% of the new purple-lidded bins collected last week contained only dry, clean paper and card, meaning more than 400 tonnes of uncontaminated material will be recycled.

If bins have been rejected for collection residents are asked to remove any items incorrectly placed in them, which are detailed on the tags, and then re-present the bin on their next collection date. There is also the option of taking the contents to their nearest household waste recycling centre.

If there is any dispute over the tags residents can ask for a home visit by an officer who will make an in-person visit and advise on the bin contents if required.