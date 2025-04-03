A council will have to pay £600 more for flood defences after a disagreement about who should foot the bill.

Stamford Town Council had previously approved spending £3,800 to buy 1,000 Aqua-Sacs, a type of flood defence similar to sandbags.

It had been offered the Aqua-Sacs at a reduced rate by South Kesteven District Council - but only if the purchase was completed before the end of the financial year.

Stamford Town Hall

When it was revealed the money would come from the climate and environment committee’s budget, which hadn’t been consulted on the decision, some members felt the decision was being rushed through.

Speaking at a full council meeting on Tuesday last week (March 25) Coun Bret Allibone, chairperson of the climate and environment committee, said ‘a cheaper price isn’t a good enough reason not to debate’ and it is ‘fair, decent and courteous’ for the spending to be properly considered.

He said: “This [flood defences] hasn’t been our responsibility before.

Brett Allibone

“We are rushing towards a good price for something that’s helpful for the town but we don’t have any process around it. Don’t we need to decide that before we go out shopping?”

Lincolnshire County Council is the lead flood authority but South Kesteven District Council and parish councils can maintain a stock of sandbags to give out to residents in an emergency.

A lack of money in the climate and environment committee’s coffers was not the problem as it had £7,405 remaining for the financial year, which will be moved to the council’s general reserves.

Despite all the council’s adopted rules being followed, mayor Coun Kelham Cooke noted that the chairperson of a committee should be notified as a courtesy when their funds are being earmarked for a project.

A proposal to defer the decision on buying the flood defences was put forward by Coun Allibone and seconded by Coun Amanda Wheeler, which received a majority vote.

If councillors agree to buy the Aqua-Sacs, there will be an increased cost of more than £600.