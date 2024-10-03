Christmas may be a few months away, but shoppers in Stamford will soon be able to get into the festive spirit.

Cards for Good Causes, the charity Christmas card retailer, will re-open its doors in St John’s Church on Monday, October 14.

The shop will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm until December 23.

Lesleyann Kinsey and Kate Riley, co-managers at Stamford's Cards for Good Causes

Kate Riley, who is managing the shop with Lesleyann Kinsey and Melanie Sockett, said: “We will be so happy to see our loyal customers return, as well as new shoppers.”

She added: “We are still rebuilding after covid.

“We were told it will take four to five years to get back to the level we were before but it looks like we will be there this year.”

Gifts at Cards for Good Causes in Stamford

As well as cards the shop sells gifts, wrapping paper and baubles, and there will be a prayer tree for people to write messages to loved ones.

The shop has been one of the best performing stores in the country and over the years has helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Cards for Good Causes in Stamford

St John’s Church will also be host to an annual Christmas tree festival from November 22 to December 15, organised by Stamford and District Lions Club.



