A rider is taking a council to court after a rotting bridleway bridge collapsed beneath her and a horse.

Debbie Bull and her thoroughbred Rory were left injured after the decking of the broadeng bridge in Stamford collapsed beneath them as they were crossing over the River Welland on the far side of the Freeman’s Meadow.

Debbie, who was out for a leisurely ride with two friends on the day of the incident in September 2023, left the horses’ stables in Tinwell and rode to Stamford Meadows using the bridleway, before turning around to follow the same bridleway route back.

Debbie Bull and Rory, centre, with Alison and Mae and Jodie and Bertie

She said: “We were really shaken up.

“I was more worried about the horse as his complete back end went through.

“He managed to scramble out but ripped his mouth open, lost a shoe and had cuts down to the bone.

The bridge has been closed since September

“I couldn’t believe what had happened.”

A vet was called to check on Rory, who needed stitches, painkillers and antibiotics - costing £700.

Also shaken by the incident and in pain, Debbie went to the hospital to get checked over and while she was badly bruised, she suffered no serious injuries.

The day after the accident Debbie travelled to France for a horse riding holiday which was impacted by her injuries.

The decking which Rory fell through

Debbie sought damages from Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, through a no win, no fee solicitor’s case but was unsuccessful.

The council’s legal team argued the incident was “caused wholly or partly by [Debbie’s] own negligence” for not checking if the bridge was safe and that it was inspected two-and-a-half years ago at which time the only fault found was minor rot.

No complaints were made during that time about the deterioration of the bridge.

“I’m not sure how I’m supposed to check if a half-a-tonne horse is going over a bridge,” said Debbie, who has ridden since she was eight.

Debbie Bull and Rory

“Even if I jumped up and down numerous times I wouldn’t weigh as much as that.

“There’s no signs to say go at your own risk.”

She has now decided to take the authority to small claims court and a hearing is scheduled to take place on January 31.

She added: “I can’t believe the council’s stance on this.

“I wonder whether they are worried about opening the flood gates.

“I’m not claiming thousands and thousands of pounds.

“I just want the money back from the costs I’ve incurred.”

The bridge was immediately closed after the incident and remained shut for nine months before work took place. Flooding was blamed for the delay to the £22,000 repairs.

The decking was replaced with fibreglass reinforced plastic, which looks very similar to the wood but has a 40-year lifespan and doesn't rot.

Chris Miller, head of environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Rights of way bridges are inspected periodically by officers however it is always advisable that a user visually assesses a structure before using it in case the condition has deteriorated since the council’s last inspection.

“Since the structural and visual inspections were undertaken the timber decking had deteriorated to a point that it could no longer support the loading of a horse and rider.

“At the time of the inspection no defects were found.”