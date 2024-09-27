Home   Stamford   News   Article

Crash on A1 in Lincolnshire causes delays between Great Ponton near Grantham and South Witham

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 14:31, 27 September 2024
 | Updated: 15:51, 27 September 2024

An eight-mile tailback has built up on the A1 after a crash.

Drivers are facing delays on the A1 northbound this afternoon (Friday, September 27) following a crash between Great Ponton and Stoke Rochford.

Traffic is queuing back to South Witham.

A1 sign
Two more crashes are causing disruption.

According to AA Traffic News, delays are increasing with drivers travelling at an average speed of 15mph.

