An eight-mile tailback has built up on the A1 after a crash.

Drivers are facing delays on the A1 northbound this afternoon (Friday, September 27) following a crash between Great Ponton and Stoke Rochford.

Traffic is queuing back to South Witham.

A1 sign

Two more crashes are causing disruption.

According to AA Traffic News, delays are increasing with drivers travelling at an average speed of 15mph.