Crash on A1 near Stamford causes delays to drivers in Lincolnshire and Rutland
Published: 15:21, 01 May 2025
Drivers are facing long delays on the A1 near Stamford.
A crash on the A1 northbound near Woolfox is causing queues on the road this afternoon (Thursday, May 1).
One lane has been closed and there is a five-mile tailback with traffic queuing past Tinwell.
Drivers are travelling at an average speed of 10mph.
Accidents Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie