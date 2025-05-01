Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash on A1 near Stamford causes delays to drivers in Lincolnshire and Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:21, 01 May 2025

Drivers are facing long delays on the A1 near Stamford.

A crash on the A1 northbound near Woolfox is causing queues on the road this afternoon (Thursday, May 1).

One lane has been closed and there is a five-mile tailback with traffic queuing past Tinwell.

A1
A1

Drivers are travelling at an average speed of 10mph.


Accidents Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE