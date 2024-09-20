Queues are building on the A1 this afternoon.

Drivers are facing delays on the A1 northbound between Stamford and Peterborough today (Friday, September 20).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.10pm today with reports a car was blocking the slipway from the A47 onto the A1 near Wansford.

A1

“No injuries have been reported.

“Further details of the incident are unclear at this stage.”

There are tailbacks between Sibson and Peterborough Services.

Drivers are travelling at an average 10mph.



