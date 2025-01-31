The A1 southbound has been closed this afternoon following reports of a collision.

Traffic maps indicate severe delays of between 15 and 30 minutes on the Great North Road southbound, between the A151 and the junction with the A606, with congestion stretching back from Stamford to Stretton.

National Highways said there has been an accident involving an overturned vehicle and reported that both lanes were closed. AA Traffic News reports there has been a crash involving a lorry and a car between the B668 (Stretton/Greetham turn off) and the B1081 (Great Casterton/Tickencote) turn off

Traffic is queuing all the way back to Stretton. Photo: RSM Photography

They said the road is partially blocked due to the obstruction. This is expected to be cleared shortly after 7pm.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for further information.

Congestion is reportedly stretching from Stretton to Stamford. Image: AA Traffic News

More as we have it.