A five-mile stretch of the A1 is closed following a crash.

The A1 southbound is closed this afternoon (April 18) between Easton and Great Ponton while emergency services respond to a crash.

There are also delays to drivers travelling northbound, with queues from Great Ponton back to Stoke Rochford.

A crash on the A1 at Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Update: The road is now clear.