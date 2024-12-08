Home   Stamford   News   Article

Crash blocks A1 in Lincolnshire near South Witham

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 12:38, 08 December 2024
 | Updated: 12:39, 08 December 2024

Drivers travelling on the A1 are facing delays.

There has been a crash on the A1 southbound at South Witham near the Broadgate Road turn off.

One lane is closed as a result of the crash, which happened this morning (December 8).

A1 sign
There are delays for drivers travelling in the area.


