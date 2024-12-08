Crash blocks A1 in Lincolnshire near South Witham
Published: 12:38, 08 December 2024
| Updated: 12:39, 08 December 2024
Drivers travelling on the A1 are facing delays.
There has been a crash on the A1 southbound at South Witham near the Broadgate Road turn off.
One lane is closed as a result of the crash, which happened this morning (December 8).
There are delays for drivers travelling in the area.
Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie