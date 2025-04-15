A stretch of the A1 is partially blocked following a crash.

Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A1 at Wothorpe at 6.40am today (Tuesday, April 15).

The vehicle was blocking one lane on the northbound carriageway and a lane closure was in place while recovery took place.

A1

The road has reopened, however, there are delays due to the backlog of traffic.

Drivers travelling on the A43 towards Stamford are also facing delays as a result of the crash.



