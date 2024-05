Drivers are being delayed on the A1 northbound close to Stamford.

Reports of a crash have been made and traffic is backed up from the Tinwell junction to the Wittering turn off.

The exact nature of the incident has not been released by the emergency services.

Drivers are experiencing delays on the A1 northbound. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic information suggests delays of 15 minutes.

UPDATE: The road has now cleared.