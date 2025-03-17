A would-be burglar with a set of ladders is wanted by police.

The man, who attempted to get into a house in West Street, Oundle, was spotted between 1.30pm and 2.10pm on Friday last week (March 14).

He is white, in his 50s, about 5ft 8ins and slim with short dark hair. He wore black trousers and a long-sleeved sweater.

Police would like witnesses to call them

At first the man parked his vehicle outside the West Street address before putting a key in the front door lock to try to open the door.

He then went back to his vehicle and returned to the property with a set of ladders. It is believed that he didn’t gain access to the premises.

Northamptonshire Police officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that captured the culprit or their vehicle.

They can be contacted on 101, or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 25000149285 when providing information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.