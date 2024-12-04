A sparkling drinks machine which has been six years in the making is finally on the market.

Ian Aldred founded Sodaflo in 2018 with the vision of designing a machine for the home that can create sugar-free drinks and sparkling water while reducing waste.

The 85-year-old said: “It is a cross between Nespresso and Sodastream.

“It was one of those moments when I had a vision. Little did I know it would take so long and cost so much money.

“Eventually we have got it on the market, which is very exciting.”

Ian moved to Stamford in 1974 to become a director of SodaStream, which had a factory in Peterborough. He worked for the company for about 10 years.

Six years ago SodaStream was acquired by PepsiCo for $3.2 billion and, after hearing on the grapevine there was interest from other fizzy drinks giants in creating a rival product, Ian met former colleagues to consider the possibility of designing a competitor.

Ian said: “When Pepsi took over for $3.2 billion, my eyes lit up. If I was still a 5% shareholder, I probably wouldn’t be making this.

“We were absolutely amazed by the value and we knew other companies were looking at getting into the market.”

Based at Ian’s West Deeping home, he and the team considered a number of options before deciding on the final design, which hit the market on Friday last week.

The Sodaflo combines flavour pods and sparkling water, which can be made at three levels of fizz.

Flavours include cola, lemon and lime, orange and mango, apple and blackcurrant, energy, summer fruits and elderflower and apple.

It can also be used to make sparkling water in a bottle.

Ian said: “Making fizzy water and mixing it with syrup can be very hit or miss.

“Our system with the capsules gives a measured amount.

“It goes straight from the machine into the glass.”

A focus on being environmentally friendly is also important for Ian, with Sodaflo using recyclable pods and eliminating the need for single-serve plastic bottles.

The product is available directly from www.sodaflo.com and will be stocked on Amazon.