Two dads who got to know each other on the school run are hoping to attract more members to their new cycling club.

Johnny Topaz and Si Gamble are confident the warmer spring weather will encourage more people to join them on their bike rides around Stamford.

They hope to build up a strong cycling community where people can ride together, share routes and meet new people.

Si Gamble takes a break.

Johnny said: “We’re passionate about encouraging more people to take up cycling - whether for fitness, mental wellbeing or simply the joy of exploring the surrounding countryside on two wheels.

“We’re by no means pros. We’re just a group of dads with young children who enjoy getting out early for a bike ride before the children get up for the day.”

The group usually heads out on a Sunday morning before 7am but hopes to get out more on weeknights too once the evenings become lighter. Routes vary from 20km to 50km with cafe stops on the way and the club operates a “no-drop” policy meaning no-one is ever left behind.

Stamford Cycling is looking for new members.

Johnny added: “I think people tend to get out on their bike more often if they’re doing it with someone else rather than just on their own. I also find it’s a good stress relief when you’ve had a busy day.”

The club has its own website which includes local routes, event dates and recommendations for local bike shops.

Spurred on by his own seven-year-old daughter Bella, Johnny also hopes to introduce family sessions too.

To get involved visit www.stamfordcycling.co.uk or follow @StamfordCycling on Instagram or strava.com/clubs/stamford-cycling

Bella Topaz is keen for the club to launch dad and daughter rides.

