Help is on hand for people whose homes are affected by condensation, which can cause damp and mould.

A ‘damp and mould team’ has been established by South Kesteven District Council to support council house tenants.

Team members will survey and repair properties, and give practical advice.

Condensation forms when moist air touches cool surfaces

Virginia Moran (Market and West Deeping - Ind), cabinet member for housing, said: “The health and safety of our tenants is a priority for us so it is important that we can gain access when required to help with damp and mould issues, which often stem from condensation through poor ventilation.

“Staff from our new team will visit to conduct inspections and book the work required to make improvements. They will assess any damp and mould issues and take forward all necessary actions.

“As a responsible landlord we are pleased to be able to provide a consistent and timely response when an issue is reported to us by our council tenants.

Drying clothes indoors increases moisture in the home

“Fortunately, there is a lot that people can do for themselves to prevent mould forming. Ensuring the home is well heated and ventilated is the first step, which we can also advise on.”

A key message is that a main cause of damp and mould is poor ventilation.

A leaflet entitled ‘Condensation, Mould and Damp Control’ can be downloaded from the council’s website, which includes a section on ways to reduce moisture vapour. This can be found online at: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/dampmould

Condensation is when moisture in the air comes into contact with cool surfaces and turns to water. This tends to happen in kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, but can occur in other rooms too.

Activities which produce a lot of water quickly are cooking, washing and drying clothes, and having baths or showers. Opening windows or vents allows moisture to escape and air to flow through.

In occupied rooms, ventilation is needed all the time to get rid of the moisture being produced by breathing. Trickle vents that are included as part of many window frames can help.

People living in a private rented property who think dampness is a result of the building fabric rather than the way it is used, or that a building lacks the ability to be properly ventilated, should contact their landlord.

Those who live in a South Kesteven District Council property can report damp or mould by calling 01476 406080.