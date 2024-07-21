A schoolgirl is a triple world champion after clinching three gold medals at an international competition.

Ayla Payton wowed the judges with her ballet, acro and lyrical performances at the Global Dance Open in the Netherlands last week.

The seven-year-old also picked up a silver medal for her modern jazz performance.

Ayla Payton took part in the Global Dance Open

It was the second time Ayla has taken part in the competition. Last summer she travelled to Spain and picked up two bronze medals.

Her mum Tracey Burke said: “This year she was much more confident despite it being the biggest stage she has ever performed on. It was the best week of her life and she achieved her biggest wins.”

Ayla trains with the Hebden School of Dance in Peterborough and her routines were specially choreographed by principal Chloe Fagan. Her music choices included Lollipop by Mika and Madonna’s Material Girl.

Ayla won three gold medals and a silver

Each dance lasted 90 seconds, with Ayla competing against children from 37 countries.

Tracey said: “She’s made new friends from all over the world and took part in dance workshops with some incredible teachers. She loved every minute of it.”

Ayla, a year two pupil at St George’s Primary School in Stamford, was keen to show off one of her medals to classmates when she retutned to school this week.