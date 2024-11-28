Hundreds of residents have been told to evacuate as the Environment Agency warns flooding will cause a danger to life.

A severe flood warning – meaning there is a risk to life – has been issued at Yarwell Mill and the surrounding area.

The warning was issued just after 11.45am this morning (Thursday, November 28), following a rise in water levels and the Environment Agency advises that these levels have yet to peak.

Yarwell Mill comprises dozens of park homes close to the River Nene. Photo: Google Maps

The Yarwell Mill site is home to nearly 300 people and over the past few days, all have been advised to evacuate.

Many of the roads around the site are submerged and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is operating boats at the park.

A rest centre has been set up at Oundle Library to support all of the residents who have been evacuated.

A severe flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding through the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) said: “We have been working hard over the past few days to deliver a robust, multi-agency response to this situation and I would like to thank the local community for their patience.

“Since this was declared a major incident on Monday (November 25), we have been advising residents at Yarwell Mill to evacuate.

“A severe flood warning has now been issued at the site and to prioritise everyone’s safety, I would strongly advise that everyone there evacuates until it is safe to return.

“So if you haven’t already left, you need to do so now. There is a serious risk to life by staying as the water levels there continue to rise.

“We will continue working hard, as a partnership, to respond to this ever-changing situation and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to contact the relevant LRF agency who will be happy to help.”



