Owners of an auction house are exploring plans to downsize following a decline in interest in antiques and collectables.

Batemans Auction House in Ryhall Road, Stamford has been put up for sale for £330,000 along with the adjoining office building which is on the market for £200,000.

Greg Bateman, director, says there is still a demand for the business in Stamford and if the buildings are sold, Batemans would move into a cottage on the site.

Greg Bateman with a Chinese dish which fetched £13,800

He added: “We are considering a move but it might not come to anything. It depends whether there’s interest from people to buy it.

“I suppose most businesses like to see if money can be saved.

“Do we really need all of this space? A shift to something smaller would be cheaper.”

The team at Batemans

The business was founded in Stamford’s Corn Exchange Theatre in 2001 by fine artist and antiques dealer Ron Bateman with his daughter Kate.

Seven years later Ron and Kate bought the warehouse in Ryhall Road, which it still occupies today, and made the ‘overdue’ move and in 2011 Greg took over management of the business.

Notable sales include the 22ct gold Cadbury's conundrum egg sold twice, most recently for £37,200, and an unwanted painting donated to a town charity shop which was snapped up by an art collector for almost £25,000 at auction.

Batemans was also appointed to sell the contents from Sacrewell Farmhouse, Fulbeck Hall and Clipsham Hall.

Greg Bateman with the golden egg

But during the almost 25 years in business, fashions and lifestyles which in turn has affected the business.

Greg said: “What we do has changed quite a bit - we need less space than we used to.

“It’s fairly widely known that antiques and collectables aren’t as popular.

“There’s all this fantastic stuff but people generally want to spend more on worse quality.”

Auction days at Batemans used to be ‘manic’ with hundreds of people crammed into the sales room to bid on items which piqued their interest.

Now, just a small handful of people attend in person.

Greg said: “There aren’t really people in the sales rooms when we hold an auction but there will be hundreds of visitors online.

“Covid stopped people from attending but before that it was becoming less popular. It accelerated something that was probably going to happen anyway.

“Instead of going to sit in a cold and draughty sales room, you can have your laptop open on the kitchen table listening for whatever you are interested in. It’s convenient. ”

Interest in furniture has dwindled meaning the majority of items held at Batemans are small, and take up less space.

According to Greg, who is a senior valuer, collectables and furniture have had a 10% drop in value over the past 15 years, which means many people don’t go to the effort of bringing items in.

With prices low and quality better, Greg encourages people to invest in antique and second-hand furniture.

Buying second-hand clothes from charity shops and websites is becoming increasingly popular, but the trend hasn’t picked up the same for furniture.

Greg said: “Fashion is the main driver.

“Our fashion is still minimalist. A lot of houses are as boring as anything.

“There are a lot of other factors such as new homes being built too small and antique furniture that wouldn't fit in.”

Batemans also operates a smaller valuation office in The Maltings, Oakham where it takes smaller items such as jewellery, watches, and silver and gold items which, according to Greg, works well.