Designer headstones and graveside ornaments will soon be available to buy locally.

A German company which claims to be the first fashion label for graveside products is branching out into the UK market.

Rokstyle aims to make dreary, grey cemeteries a thing of the past by creating a range of products adorned with Swarovski crystals and glass inlays.

Rokstyle products will soon be available in the UK. Photo: Rokstyle

Following the company’s European success, it has chosen Stamford-based business Goldfarben Ltd to bring the products to the UK.

Grant Penfield, who runs Goldfarben from All Saints’ Place in Stamford, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Rokstyle, another innovator in memorial decoration.

“Goldfarben is a progressive producer of high-quality paints and coatings for memorial stones and our products are proving to be a game changer in this market.

Goldfarben will be the only UK stockist. Photo: Rokstyle

“It’s a natural development for both companies and one which will offer cutting-edge design and elegance to our combined customer bases.”

Rokstyle was established in 2013 and works under the motto of “forever beautiful”. Its products are designed to reflect the individuality and personality of someone at their final resting place.

The designer urns and grave decorations will be available to order from Goldfarben from December 1.

Chief executive officer of Rokstyle, Alexander Hanel, said: "We want to offer the bereaved special grave products that meet high, individual demands.

Alexander Hanel from Rokstyle. Photo: Rokstyle

“We are very proud to now be active on the ground in the UK and have found our perfect maths with our partners Goldfarben.”

What do you think of the designs? Let us know in the comments below.