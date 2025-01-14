Campaigners fighting to save a beloved nature reserve being turned into a housing development have lost their battle as the scheme on the edge of Stamford was approved tonight.

Rutland County Council’s planning committee approved Allison Homes’ application to build 650 homes on Quarry Farm to the north of Stamford and bordering Rutland. The scheme will adjourn the larger Stamford North development of 1,350 houses which was approved by South Kesteven District Council last month.

Quarry Farm protesters at the Rutland County Council meeting on January 14

Before the meeting local residents and users of the nature reserve gathered and chanted ‘Save Quarry Farm’ but their voices were unheard as the 10 strong planning committee decided the homes were acceptable.

During the two hour meeting, the councillors voiced concerns about traffic increases through nearby villages, the impact on local services particularly health and the apparent lack of strategic planning between Rutland County Council and its SKDC neighbours.

But then Tim Smith (Lib Dem) ‘reluctantly’ proposed the scheme and in the end the vote was seven votes in favour with one councillor against and two councillors abstaining from making a call.

The 65 hectare scheme will include a 35 hectare country park in the north of the site and a centre in the middle which will have space for shops and a health centre - although at the meeting the agent for the scheme admitted that despite talks they have not as yet been able to secure a health care provider.

The developer will have to pay towards infrastructure costs, with the amounts yet to be agreed.

The scheme is not part of the existing local plan for the county, but is allocated in the emerging local plan. At the meeting the planning officers told the committee the authority did not have the necessary 10 year housing supply, which meant if it wanted to kick out the application it would have to grant permission ‘unless doing so would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits’.

In a statement issued after the meeting Georgina McCrae, Planning Director for Allison Homes, said: “Over the past few years we have worked closely with the local councils, highways authorities, statutory bodies and the wider local community to develop our plans.

“Quarry Farm will provide a significant contribution towards meeting local housing needs, and we are delighted our proposals have been approved.

“As a local housebuilder, Allison Homes understand how important Quarry Farm is to the local community. We have done everything possible to make sure our plans deliver both the required homes and a Country Park to support both wildlife and biodiversity while at the same time improve inclusive access for health and wellbeing, recreation and leisure.

“We are pleased to confirm that we are exploring options for how the parkland could be managed by Nene Park Trust, an established and experienced local charity that has a significant track record in managing and delivering publicly accessible parks in our region to support local communities, wildlife, leisure and conservation.”

After the decision lead Stop Quarry Farm campaigner Carys Vaughan said : “I feel absolutely devastated. We have fought for three years to save the site. We feel we are going to lose something that is precious and unique. There is so much uncertainty.”

Before the meeting Stamford resident Bob Matthew voiced the concerns of many when he said: “This is being dumped on Stamford. Rutland County Council will get the money and Stamford will get the problems.”

The extra homes will bring in extra council tax for the authority, which like many across the country is struggling financially after a decade of austerity, inflation and an increased demand for services.

The scheme had been objected to by a number of parish councils, who have fears about the impact those living in the new development will have on traffic in nearby villages.

Coun Karen Payne (Con) cited the dangerous junction at nearby Water Lane and others including cabinet member for roads Coun Christine Wise (Lib Dem) voiced concerns. Coun Steve McRobb (Labour) also raised his concern about where the new homeowners would work and Coun David Wilby (who voted against the plans) said he had concerns the two planning authorities were not working together which could impact on the way the infrastructure and amenities are delivered.

Quoting the selection of the Georgian market town as one of the best places in the country to live, Stamford Town Councillor Barry Devereux, said the town was undergoing significant growth, which would mean it could see a 35 per cent increase in its population from 2001 to 2041. After the meeting he said residents fear the town could become a ‘victim of its own success’ and said this development and Stamford North would change the town forever.

Campaigner Laura Upson echoed his thoughts and said it was very disappointing the committee had backed the plan as their reluctance was clear.

She said: “I do feel the system is broken and they had no alternative.”