A housing developer is taking a second shot at securing permission to build on agricultural land.

The director of Stancliffe Homes wants to build 41 properties on land off College Close in Great Casterton.

The firm’s previous application to build 49 homes on the same site was refused.

The proposed layout for land off College Close, Great Casterton. Photo: Stancliffe Homes

At the time villagers displayed protest boards stating they didn’t want ‘more cars, more traffic, more congestion and more danger on our roads’.

Stancliffe Homes has revised its plans and now wants to build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes on the 2.6-acre site. Fourteen plots would be earmarked for affordable homes.

A public consultation ends on Tuesday, December 14 but objections have already been submitted to Rutland County Council by residents of College Close. They say the development would spoil the views, cause devastation to wildlife and increase congestion on the roads.

Director of Stancliffe Homes, Sam Jones, said: “Following refusal of our previous application, we have submitted a new application that seeks to address the concerns raised by the council on our previous submission.

“We have been working on various improvements to our proposals and have amended the design of all homes on the development to better reflect the character of the village. The number of dwellings on the scheme has been reduced to 41, and now includes a range of houses and bungalows to cater for a wide variety of needs.

“Other notable changes to our design include the addition of a substantial children's play area and informal recreation space, which is currently absent in the village, increased landscaping to the open space and hedgerow boundaries, and an increase in biodiversity value of around 40%.

“The new government is clear on the need to significantly increase housing delivery nationally, and Rutland is no exception. It is our expectation that the new National Planning Policy Framework will see Rutland County Council's housing requirement double and we believe that our proposal represents a sensitive extension to the village in a sustainable location.

Land off College Close, Great Casterton

“We care deeply about the homes we build and if our proposals are supported, the homes will be of the highest possible energy efficiency and the proposed new play area will be an asset to the community.”

Rutland County Council is part-way through rewriting its Local Plan, which will outline areas deemed suitable for development. The previous version was scrapped in 2021 following the council's decision to turn down a £29.4 million Housing Infrastructure Fund grant for a major development at the St George’s Barracks site in Edith Weston.

The absence of a Local Plan means the council currently has fewer grounds to refuse proposed housing developments.