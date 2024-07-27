As mentioned last time, three weeks ago today (July 5) just under 50 players from the club set off on the amble round Stamford to play in our annual café bridge day, writes Marcus Witt of Stamford Bridge Club.

Some readers may be familiar with the writings of David Bird whose fictional musings embrace an abbey and its card-playing monks. We couldn’t quite conjure up such a scene but the use of All Saints church as one of the venues was a suitably reverential and welcome backdrop as a host site.

The peaceful surroundings made for an ideal atmosphere in which to concentrate though whether the leading pairs were blessed with divine inspiration I cannot say. That said, congratulations to the winning pair of Graham Froggett and John Prior with 62.73%. Second were Ray Causton and Briony Newington (60.79%) and third Elise Alliston and Jane Reeve (60.08%). Our thanks go to organising supremo and director, David Banks, and the venues’ hosts – Robin Griffiths, Frank Isack, Marlene Jones, Gerry Kingston, Sue Moss and Doreen Simpson.

Hand of the week July 26

Hand of the Week

Today’s hand is taken from that day. Just under half the pairs got too high in reaching 6N. This happens often when a 19 count (North’s hand) faces a hand that has opened the bidding at the 1level. Players become mesmerised and too excited. One of the general rules for bidding 6N is that where the two hands are balanced (as here) the combined point count should be 33-34. North knows that partner could hold a 14 count and the recommended route is to invite to the slam. North does this with a delayed 4N bid (having sought a major suit fit first) and South should accept with a decent 13 count or a 14 count.

Now the 10s and 9s in the South hand could be useful but the barren shape (4333) suggests passing. 4N it is. Provided the defence does nothing silly, declarer makes 11 tricks. Declarer probably does best to play a spade towards the Q J (twice, if needs) to make three tricks there. That makes for three spades, four hearts, a diamond and three clubs. Even with three spades in the bag (working on this layout but not assured), declarer needs either a 3-3 club break or a winning diamond finesse, neither of which obliges.

Tip

The 4321 point count works best when two flat hands face one another (no distributional considerations). Respect it and stay out of 31/32 point no trump slams.