At the start of this month the 16th World Bridge Games concluded in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The games used to be known as the Olympiad but the International Olympic Committee objected to the use of the name, hence its more prosaic moniker these days. It is one of two major worldwide competitions for national teams and is held every four years. Participation from the British Isles mirrors the example of rugby union in that we send individual home nations with the exception of Northern Ireland.

Stamford Bridge Club

The Irish team is picked from Eire and Northern Ireland. There is considerable cost in putting together an international team but England managed to have a team in each of the four categories. In the open event, the team narrowly missed out on a berth in the last 16; the women lost in the quarter finals by the smallest of margins to the Chinese; the seniors had a tournament they would rather forget; and the mixed team were beaten by France in the last 16. Somewhat disappointing.

The Poles, a strong bridge nation, won the open and mixed whilst Türkiye fought off Sweden in a nip-and-tuck match in the women’s event. The United States took gold in the seniors.

Stamford Bridge Club hand of the week

Hand of the Week

Traditionally bidding grand slams was only done when a contract was cast-iron but, nowadays, in top-level competition, conditions are more relaxed and their frequency has increased markedly. Today’s hand was the penultimate one in the semi-finals (the four competitions played the same deals) and, at more than half of the tables, 7H was reached. It works well when North takes control of the auction as that hand can appreciate the source of tricks in the spade suit. With the knowledge that partner has the three missing aces and, poignantly, A x in spades, bidding the grand slam is a shoo-in.

Stamford Bridge Club

Let’s say West leads a trump. One line is to draw three rounds of hearts before playing ace, king and another spade ruffed. If spades were 3-2, declarer could claim, having three discards on which to throw the diamond and two club losers. When they break 4-1, declarer needs the club finesse to succeed. Alas it is wrong and the grand slam fails.

In the women’s match between Türkiye and China, Türkiye stayed low in 6H but China bid the grand slam. A fortunate board for the former? No, a club lead took out the entry too early and 6H could not now be made. Flat board.