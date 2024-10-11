Have you ever wondered what ghostly figures are lurking in the shadows? Well here’s your chance to find out.

Two town guides are ready to lift the lid on the spookier side of Stamford with the return of their Halloween tours.

Characters Cassandra King and Dick Turpin - better known as mayor’s guides Nicola Sandall and Jim Grant - will lead you on a tour of the town to discover more about its sinister past.

Mayor's guide Nicola Sandall gets into character as Cassandra King.

The Halloween tours start on Thursday, October 24. A child-friendly tour will set off from Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill at 5.30pm followed by spookier tours at 7pm and 9pm.

They continue on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 (5.30pm, 7pm and 9pm), Wednesday, October 30 (7pm) and Thursday, October 31 (5.30pm, 7pm and 9pm).

Tickets start at £9 for adults and £6 for children plus a booking fee from www.thestamfordtownguidedtours.co.uk/halloween-tours

Private tours are also available. Email thestamfordtownguidedtours@gmail.com for details.