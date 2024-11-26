Young chefs have battled it out in an annual competition.

The Rotary Club of Stamford’s Young Chef competition returned this year to the food and nutrition department of Stamford School on November 20. The competition is promoted through local schools and is open to pupils up to the age of 17 and this year’s contestants were from Years 7 to 9.

The competition is designed to promote an important life skill, and just as importantly, to be fun. The contestants are required to cook and serve a two course meal for two people within a set time of 90 minutes.

All the contestants with judge Warrant Officer Dominic Owen from RAF Cranwell

The Rotary Club awards a cash prize to the top three entrants and all contestants receive a contribution towards the cost of the ingredients.

There were 12 contestants this year; four from Stamford Welland Academy, six from Stamford School and two from Casterton College, which was entering pupils for the first time. The judge was Warrant Officer Dominic Owen from RAF Cranwell.

This year’s winner was Alyssa Maylor from the Welland Academy whose dish was spaghetti carbonara followed by brownies. The runner up was Ryan Jennings from Casterton College – his menu was pasta al Pomodoro with a dessert of lemon tarts and in third place was Harry Barker from Stamford School with a main course of fishcakes and a dessert of ice cream with shortbread.

The top three contestants, Alyssa Maylor, Harry Barker and Ryan Jennings

At the close of the competition the judge gave a general debrief to the contestants and he congratulated them on the universally high standard, remarking that the scoring was very tight.

Kay Martin, from the Rotary Club of Stamford, presented the contestants with prizes and certificates.

Alyssa will now proceed to the Rotary District Finals on February 22 in Loughborough.

Kay Martin from the Rotary Club of Stamford presents winner Alyssa Maylor with her prize

On behalf of the Rotary Club, John Hawkins, the competition organiser, thanked Stamford School for hosting the competition with special thanks to Karen Wilson, head of the food and nutrition department who makes it all happen, the teachers from the schools, Warrant Officer Owen for judging and the pupils for taking part and preparing such delicious meals.