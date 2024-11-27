Greater controls over dogs could be enforced across the area.

A bylaw regulating how many pets can be walked by one person at the same time is being explored by South Kesteven District Council, with feedback wanted from residents.

Meanwhile, Stamford Town Council members have been asked to consider banning dogs from Stamford Cemetery after being contacted by a widower who found dog mess on his wife’s grave.

People are being asked their views on dog walking. Photo: iStock

South Kesteven District Council has created an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/noofdogs2024, which is open until Christmas Eve.

In the survey people are asked how many dogs people should be allowed to walk at one time, whether they have experienced antisocial dog-walking behaviour, and if they would be affected if local legislation were to be imposed.

Council cabinet member for people and communities, Rhea Rayside (Stamford St George’s - Lib Dem), said: "By telling us whether or not you agree with this proposal you will help us determine if it is something we should proceed with, or not.”

She added that the consultation is at a preliminary stage and they are keen for people air concerns, including if legislation could harm their business.

If preliminary feedback suggests support for local legislation exists, more consultation would have to be done before any new rules and consequences are introduced.

Coun Max Sawyer raised the concern about dogs in Stamford Cemetery at a meeting of the town council on Tuesday, November 26.

He said: “Would it be possible to ban dogs from the cemetery? A man contacted me and was understandably upset after he found dog poo on his wife’s grave.”

Town clerk Sarah Dorson said it would be up to South Kesteven District Council to introduce any local legislation on the matter, despite the cemetery being town council property.

A local order for dogs to be kept on a short lead in The Spinney park in Market Deeping was renewed recently by South Kesteven District Council.