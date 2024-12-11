Police have released the image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a theft from Holland and Barrett.

Vitamins and nutritional supplements to the value of £250 were stolen from Holland and Barrett store in Stamford High Street on Tuesday last week (December 3).

The investigating officer is appealing for help to identify the man and has released a CCTV image.

Do you know this man?

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Collinson by email at stamfordbourneanddeeping@lincs.police.uk referencing incident 91 of December 3.



