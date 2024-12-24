CCTV images have been released by police after a man was assaulted.

The incident happened in North Street car park, Stamford, on Saturday, December 14 near to Mama Liz’s.

A man was assaulted between 11.45pm and 11.55 pm and taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers from Lincolnshire Police want to speak to the two men captured on CCTV or anyone with information that could help the investigation.

The incident happened on December 14. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Witnesses should call 101 extension 3295027 quoting reference number 24000746809 or email david.asher@lincs.police.uk