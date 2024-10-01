Police officers need help to identify a woman as part of an ongoing investigation.

A theft was reported at Stamford Leisure Centre in Drift Road on July 13.

Investigations have been ongoing since then but police need help to identify the woman below who was captured on CCTV.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a theft at Stamford Leisure Centre. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the images are not of the best quality, but we believe that if this person is known to you, it will be evident who they are.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Callum Lacey on Callum.lacey2@lincs.police.uk, quoting ‘Niche: 24000282209’ in the subject line. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting the same incident number.

Police have not confirmed what was stolen.

The incident happened on July 13. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

