10 years ago

MP gets glimpse behind fast food counter

An MP visited a fast food restaurant to get a glimpse of life behind the counter.

Stamford and Bourne MP Nick Boles met staff at McDonald's 10 years ago.

Stamford and Bourne MP Nick Boles met McDonald's franchisee Matt Jarrett at his branch in Ryhall Road, Stamford.

Mr Boles is pictured with Mr Jarrett, left, Stephen Carpenter and Spencer Rollings.

Mr Boles said: "They are providing flexible employment for nearly 100 local people - and setting a new standard for high quality locally sourced fast food."

Optician’s donates over 500 pairs of glasses to charity

An optician’s has donated more than 500 pairs of glasses to a charity project which provides free eyecase in the developing world.

From left, Julius Winterm, Ken Macdonald, Yvonne Gilmour, Alan Gilbert, Kirsteen Angus, the children's chaperone, Beltus Etchu, and three local children all who were fitted with prescriptive glasses 10 years ago.

Specsavers in The Burghley Centre in Bourne donated the unused frames to the charity Vision Action.

The charity works in partnership with the ET Cam Foundation, an organisation which was set up to help orphans and vulnerable families living in Cameroon, Africa.

Four volunteers from Vision Action - all Specsavers opticians - recently went to Cameroon to provide free vision screening to thousands of children in the area and also trained an ophthalmic nurse and eight community workers in eye testing and dispensing glasses.

Store director at Specsavers in Bourne Ian Stradling said: “These glasses have the potential to change a child’s life.

“We take eyecare for granted in this country, but this could mean the possibility of employment and education for someone living in Cameroon who has never had access to an eye examination, or been able to gain a prescription to correct their sight.”

Hopes for telephone box to become information hub

A traditional red telephone box could be turned into an information point for visitors after being bought by a town council for just 21.

From left, Stamford Urban Group members Paul Rose and David Sones, mayor of Stamford Brian Sumner and town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg with the red phonebox the town adopted for £1 10 years ago.

Stamford Town Council agreed to purchase the box, on the corner of Station Road and High Street St Martin's, from owner BT.

The idea to buy it came from Stamford Urban Group, a volunteer organisation that works on various street scene projects around the town.

Chairman Don Lambert said the group realised the box was "in a very sorry state and in dire need of restoration."

He added: “Investigations revealed that this particular telephone box is Grade II listed.

“It also came to light that decommissioned BT phone boxes can be adopted by a town for the princely sum of just £1.

Adoption has to be undertaken by either a town council or a registered charity, so Mr Lambert approached Stamford Town Council with the idea of taking it on.

Fundraiser competed in most Race for Life weekend races

A fundraiser is set to become the first woman to take part in a Race for Life run every weekend during the three-month season of events.

Nicola Parrish from Colsterworth 10 years ago.

Nicola Parrish ran her first 5km race last summer but is set to take on 16 events this year to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The 37-year-old will kick off her challenge on May 4 in Edinburgh and then take part in at least one event every weekend until July 27. She will compete in eight 10km races and eight 5km races, travelling to Weston-Super-Mare, Harlow, Brentwood, Lincoln, Milton Keynes, Stevenage, Richmond, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Warwick, Leicester, St Albans, Clumber Park, Windsor, Peterborough and Stamford.

Nicola, of Hawking Close, Colsterworth, said: "My friends and family think I'm insane - I couldn't even get round the running track when I was at school.

"I did the couch to 5k training programme to prepare for last year's run in Stevenage and hated it but even then I knew I wanted to do more to raise money for the charity."

Nicola's nan suffered from cancer of the liver and kidneys and she also lost a friend to lung cancer.

She said: "When see what cancer does to people you care about, it really hits home. It's a nasty illness.”

Teens receive highest Guides honour

Four teenagers have received the highest award a Guide can achieve.

Rhian Boyle, Evie Fountain and Lily Dwyer received their Baden Powell Awards during a Thinking Day event 10 years ago.

Lily Dwyer, Evie Fountain, Rhian Boyle and Megan McGarrity, of 4th Stamford ChristChurch Guides, have all completed the Baden Powell Challenge Awara.

Three of the girls were presented with their badges and certificates during a special guiding event in Stamford on Sunday.

To complete the challenge the 14-year-old’s had to earn two interest badges and two challenge badges, organise themed nights for members of their group and complete 10 challenges based on healthy lifestyles, global awareness, relation-ships, diversity and discovery. The girls also attended an adventure weekend.

Lily, Evie and Rhian received their awards during an event to celebrate Thinking Day.

Girls from across Stamford, Wittering and Ryhall took part in the celebrations

at Stamford Queen Eleanor School on Sunday to mark the birthday of the founders of guides and scouts, Lord and Lady Baden Powell.

25 years ago

Brothers earn stripes with Air Force

Brothers Sean and Les Keates have earned their stripes with the Royal Air Force - on exactly the same day!

Sergeant Sean Keates (left) helps his brother Les sew on his sergeant's stripes 25 years ago.

Sean (36), of RAF Cottesmore, and Les (32), from RAF High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, have both been promoted to sergeant and can now proudly display three silver chevrons on their uniforms.

They did not find out about the coincidence until just days before the promotions were confirmed.

Sean said: "Les heard before me that he had been selected for pro-motion. When I found out I was being promoted too, I telephoned him straight away.

“We were both chuffed to bits. Les has been in the RAF a few years more than me and it's always been my aim to catch up. Now I've done it."

Les Joined the RAF 15 years ago. Sean followed him 18 months later. They both joined as data analysts, but are now working as personnel administrators.

Woman sorry to leave friends behind

Tallington woman who has left her job at a rest home says she is sorry to leave her friends but will still see them as she only lives four doors away.

Ann Needham with colleagues and home residents she intends to stay in touch with 25 years ago.

Ann Needham worked at Tallington Rest Home, which provides residential care for the elderly, for more than 16 years.

She was a care assistant for six years and a care coordinator for Care Connect — a company which looks after people in their own homes - for a further 12 years.

Ann (54) was given many presents, including a set of patio furniture, a gold bangle, a gold locket and a scarf on her last day at work.

Ann said: "I was sad to leave but leaving was my decision. I will keep in contact with staff and residents who are my friends.

"I wanted more time at home. I enjoy gardening and now I can catch up with the housework."

Schoolchildren rewarded for reading efforts

Pupils of the Bluecoat County Primary School, Stamford, have been honoured for their efforts in the National Year of Reading.

James McPartland (front) and other Bluecoat School pupils wear their medals after reading 36 books in three months 25 years ago.

Year five and six children were challenged to read 36 books in three months.

Youngsters earned a variety of themed rewards such as certificates, book marks, book action badges, a lucky dip prize and there was a special Reading Medal for pupils who completed the challenge.

Headteacher Tim Howley presented the book lovers with their awards at a special assembly in school.

“All the children received at least two awards and read much more than they would normally as a result of our National Year of Reading initiative,” he said.

Policemen honoured in awards ceremony

Long-serving bobbies in Stamford have been honoured in a special awards ceremony. Section Officer Dave Hinson received a medal in recognition of his 29-year career with the force.

Medals for the Boys in Blue - the long arm of the honours Special Constables Dave Hinson and Nigel Garwood for their long-service in the fight against crime 25 years ago.

Most of his duty has been spent in Stamford where his responsibilities include overseeing the five special constables who work through the station, and contributing to their training and development.

Special constable Nigel Garwood was also honoured for his nine years of dedicated ser-vice.

Nigel is a well known face in Stamford where he regularly patrols a beat on foot. His patch includes Edinburgh Road, Green Lane, Kings Road and Mountbatten Avenue.

He said: "One of the best sides of the job is when people come up and say thanks for the work we do.

“It's impossible to measure how many crimes we stop just by being seen on the streets at night, but I think our presence reassures people."

As a special constable Nigel volunteers eight hours a week supporting the police in their duties.

Special constables respond to all incidents as they occur and have full powers of arrest.

Elvis has not left the building in the Deepings

Elvis is alive and well - and working as a baker in the Deepings.

Baker Clive Hankers (left) and a dummy (right) pose in their Elvis outfits 25 years ago.

An appeal in last week’s Mercury for a charity fashion show achieved an instant result.

Clive Hankers, of Deeping St James, saw the article and volunteered his services.

Clives has been a fan of Elvis and he loves the Elvis musical Blue Hawaii.

He’s never played the King before but has taken small parts and worked behind the scenes with the Deeping Priory Players.

Leaving his ovens, aprons, and flour sacks behind to take up the microphone, this will be his first appearance in the spotlight.

“I met the organiser of the charity show and it was her enthusiasm which persuaded me to take part.

“It’s quite a challenge and should be good fun,” Clive said.

He is sure to rise to the occasion, but whether a lucrative new career beckons as a Elvis Presley impersonator remains to be seen.

50 years ago

Three teenage Stamford girls had a date to remember on Saturday night, for it was the night they became 'Queens'. Stamford High School girls Christine Cole and Jane Noble, and Fane School pupil Jane Thomas, were presented with their Queen's Guides certificates. The girls won the award by proving their worth in homecrafts, camping, the arts and community ser-vice, and anything else needed to make them all-round Guiders.

100 years ago

Towards a new organ - A social evening, organised by the Congregation Women’s Guild, was held in the Albert Hall on Tuesday, when an excellent company was presided over by Mr T. Grimes. Vocal items were contributed by Mesdames Holt, Carnegie Page and Middleton, Misses Paworth, Smith, Grasby, Champan and Carpenter, Messrs, Freer and Beasley and the Rev. J. D. and Mrs Carnegie gave addresses.

150 years ago

The Stamford Quadrille Society brought a very successful season to a close by a "late party" at the Corn exchange on Tuesday evening.

Dancing was kept up until three in the morning, to the strains of Mr. T. Wells' band, when the party, which numbered a little over 100, separated, after spending the hours in thorough enjoyment.

During the evening the secretary, Mr. James Ringham, was presented with a set of gold studs and sleeve links, which had been subscribed for by the ladies of the society, as a slight acknowledgment of the manner in which he has filled that office.

The members of the Stamford Commercial Cricket Club on Tuesday presented a handsome time-piece – furnished by Mr. Norton, silversmith - to Mr. Charles Bishop, assistant to Mr. M. G. Browne, draper, as a memento of his connection with that club, he being about to leave the town to enter upon a business of his own at Aldershot.

200 years ago

Accident by a ball - A shocking accident happened at Market Overton, Rutland, on Thursday morning the 26th.

John Watkin (a servant to Mr. Baker) in his usual course of employment was going to lead out the bull Eclipse to water, when he was attacked by the animal most violently.

In the bull's thrust to toss him overhead, (which he did,) the animal got at liberty, and then tossed Watkin from the stable, and back again from the yard towards the door.

Getting the smell of the blood, which towed profusely from the young man's head, the bull seemed to be rendered by it still more fierce, and drew back for another attack, when Watkin succeeded at the moment in tumbling into the stable, and held the door.