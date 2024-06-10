Thousands of dog owners and their four-legged friends flocked to a festival at Burghley House.

DogFest, described by organisers as the ‘ulti-mutt dog-friendly festival’, was held in the grounds of the stately home near Stamford at the weekend (Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9).

Tess Drew, portfolio director for DogFest, said: “The beautiful and historic venue provided a stunning backdrop for a memorable experience, attracting dog lovers from near and far.

DogFest at Burghley House. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Thousands of attendees enjoyed a wide range of activities, from agility courses and dog shows to expert talks and fun-filled games.

“The vibrant atmosphere was enhanced by the presence of numerous exhibitors offering unique pet products and delicious food.”

The event featured dog shows, displays and activities which include hay bale racing, catch the flag and agility.

Laura Buckman and daughter Poppy with Bella in the best rescue competition in Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Winners of America's Got Talent 2023 Adrian Stoica and border collie Hurricane performed a comedy show.

There was also a shopping village, food stalls and live music.

Our photographer Chris Lowndes captured some of the fun on the day.

Pooches packed into the grounds of Burghley House. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Emma MacPhee and Bonnie in loveliest lady comp. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dogs made new friends at the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Toni Duffin with daughters Violet, 9, and Florence, 6, with Cookie the dog from Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A dog sneaked a lick of an ice cream. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford sisters Leah Brown with Odin and Paige Brown with Charlie. Photo: Chris Lowndes

DogFest at Burghley House. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sam Townsend and Willow in action. Photo: Chris Lowndes

