DogFest held at Burghley House near Stamford
Thousands of dog owners and their four-legged friends flocked to a festival at Burghley House.
DogFest, described by organisers as the ‘ulti-mutt dog-friendly festival’, was held in the grounds of the stately home near Stamford at the weekend (Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9).
Tess Drew, portfolio director for DogFest, said: “The beautiful and historic venue provided a stunning backdrop for a memorable experience, attracting dog lovers from near and far.
“Thousands of attendees enjoyed a wide range of activities, from agility courses and dog shows to expert talks and fun-filled games.
“The vibrant atmosphere was enhanced by the presence of numerous exhibitors offering unique pet products and delicious food.”
The event featured dog shows, displays and activities which include hay bale racing, catch the flag and agility.
Winners of America's Got Talent 2023 Adrian Stoica and border collie Hurricane performed a comedy show.
There was also a shopping village, food stalls and live music.
Our photographer Chris Lowndes captured some of the fun on the day. To order his photos, click here.
