The saying ‘Don't judge a book by its cover’ should definitely be applied to this unassuming property.

Looking at the front of Swan House from the no through road that it is positioned on within the small Rutland village of Tixover, the property gives the impression of a modern detached bungalow.

Nothing could be further from the actual property which has been cleverly designed to provide a superb blend of comfort and style, with accommodation over three floors and absolutely fantastic uninterrupted views down to and over the river Welland and the fields beyond.

Swan House in Tixover is on the market with Richardson

Maintained and updated to a very high standard by the current vendor. The property includes a refitted four-piece en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom, fitted furniture to bedroom four, which is now a dressing room, new central staircase in oak, new flooring and replacement double glazing.

Of particular note is the lovely dining/sitting room which runs the full width of the property, with picture windows and sliding doors overlooking the river and open fields, combined with five electrically operated Velux windows allowing plenty of natural light which flows through the sliding glass door into the kitchen breakfast room and sitting room.

In brief, the accommodation comprises reception hall with useful cloakroom cupboard, door to the garage, master bedroom with refitted en-suite bathroom and a bedroom.

Swan House in Tixover is on the market with Richardson

Swan House in Tixover is on the market with Richardson

On the first floor there are two further bedrooms and shower room. On the lower ground floor there is a further cloakroom, sitting room, dining/sitting room, kitchen breakfast and utility.

Swan House in Tixover is on the market with Richardson

Outside, the good sized grounds are landscaped to make the most of the stunning views with extensive decking and paved areas providing ideal entertaining space. In addition there is a purpose built home office with bi-fold doors and a wood-burning stove allowing use all year round.

Swan House in Tixover is on the market with Richardson

Swan House in Tixover is on the market with Richardson

Swan House in Tixover is on the market with Richardson with a guide price of £695,000. To find out more or arrange a viewing call 01780 762433.