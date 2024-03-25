Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford’s Palm Sunday procession marks start of Holy Week

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:45, 25 March 2024

A traditional procession marked Palm Sunday.

The procession through Stamford town centre yesterday morning (March 24) included a real donkey and children holding palm leaves.

It was part of a re-enactment of the first Easter story more than 2,000 years ago.

The Palm Sunday procession through Stamford
According to the Bible, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, while people waved palm leaves and cheered him.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week and celebrates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem just days before his death.

Photos were captured by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes.

The group gathered at the end of Stamford High Street
Children held palm leaves
The Palm Sunday procession through Stamford
The Palm Sunday procession through Stamford
Faith Brown with Donk the Donkey
