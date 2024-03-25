Stamford’s Palm Sunday procession marks start of Holy Week
A traditional procession marked Palm Sunday.
The procession through Stamford town centre yesterday morning (March 24) included a real donkey and children holding palm leaves.
It was part of a re-enactment of the first Easter story more than 2,000 years ago.
According to the Bible, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, while people waved palm leaves and cheered him.
Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week and celebrates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem just days before his death.
Photos were captured by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes.
