A traditional procession marked Palm Sunday.

The procession through Stamford town centre yesterday morning (March 24) included a real donkey and children holding palm leaves.

It was part of a re-enactment of the first Easter story more than 2,000 years ago.

The Palm Sunday procession through Stamford

According to the Bible, Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, while people waved palm leaves and cheered him.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week and celebrates Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem just days before his death.

Photos were captured by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes.

The group gathered at the end of Stamford High Street

Children held palm leaves

The Palm Sunday procession through Stamford

The Palm Sunday procession through Stamford

Faith Brown with Donk the Donkey

Are you holding an event? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.