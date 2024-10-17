Dozens of drivers were stopped as part of a crack down on traffic offences.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police joined community speedwatch volunteers for a day of action in Stamford.

Sixty-one drivers were stopped at locations in the town which were identified as hotspots for driving offences.

Police have been completing speed checks in Stamford

Fifty vehicles were clocked above the speed limit, with four summons issued to drivers for breaking the limit.

Other offences drivers were stopped for include having an insecure load, not wearing a seatbelt, an illegal tint on a vehicle window, a defective tyre and no MOT, tax or insurance.

Two drivers were also stopped under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act.

Four breath tests and one drug wipe were carried out which all came back negative.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The day of action was not just about enforcement, it was also a chance to educate drivers on issues that make them less safe on the road, conduct tyre safety checks in preparation for the winter months, as well being an opportunity for special constables to gain more experience in conducting roadside stops and issuing tickets.”



