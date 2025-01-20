A woman seen swerving across the road before stopping at a filling station to buy vodka has been disqualified from driving.

Samantha Parker, 51, was seen driving erratically by a member of the public who called police at about 9pm on November 30.

They witnessed her go into the petrol station near McDonald’s at Glinton and then leave before taking a sip from a vodka bottle while sitting in her car.

She was arrested before driving off and blew 111 in custody – more than three times the legal limit of 35.

Parker, of Wainwright, Werrington, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week (January 15), where she was banned from driving until December 2026.She must also complete 40 hours’ unpaid work, and a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement after previously pleading guilty to drink driving.

PC Chloe Gwilliam, who investigated, said: “Parker was aware she was over the limit and admitted to officers that she was drunk.

“Thank you to the member of the public who called us with their concerns, and I urge anyone with information about someone driving while under the influence to contact us.”

The force has a confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s road safety information webpages.