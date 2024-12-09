A drink driver who was found slumped over the steering wheel of a van in a layby off the A1 has been sentenced.

Deividas Dirzininkas, 38, was caught by police in a layby off the A1 at Wittering on November 6.

Bottles of Vodka could be seen in the footwell of the van, and Dirzininkas was slumped over the steering wheel, slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

He was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test and blew 103 in custody – almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Checks revealed he had been disqualified from driving for 20 months in April after being convicted of drink driving.

Dirzininkas, of Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday last week (December 3), where he was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and had 10 points added to his licence after admitting the offences.

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “Dirzininkas made the decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated for the second time in a year, aware that what he was doing was a criminal offence.

“I urge anyone planning to have a drink away from home to arrange alternative transport and do their part in making the roads a safer place.”

The case comes as part of the force's festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845.

If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.



