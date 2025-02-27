A driver was lucky to escape from his wrecked car with only minor injuries, police say.

Officers in Rutland were called to a crash off the A1 near Tinwell in the early hours of this morning (February 27), which involved a car colliding with several road signs.

The male driver was checked over by firefighters before being transported to Peterborough hospital by ambulance.

A driver who crashed off the A1 at Tinwell has been arrested

He was then arrested for failing to complete a roadside breath test and taken to custody in Leicester.

He is also being investigated for driving without a licence and having no insurance and for immigration offences.

A police officer who was called to the crash said: “This driver was lucky to escape from his wrecked car with only minor injuries.”



