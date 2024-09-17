A mechanic caught behind the wheel with a drug in system will now be cycling to work, a court was told.

Twenty-year-old Deeping St Nicholas resident Jackson Chapman was stopped by police on Stamford’s Bath Row after officers spotted his headlights weren’t on.

A roadside swab detected cannabis in his system.

Boston Magistrates' Court

“It was 12.20am on February 25 when police saw him driving his Hyundai that didn’t have the dipped beam lights illuminated,” prosecutor jade Salter told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 12).

“He said he had consumed cannabis 24-48 hours earlier.”

Chapman gave a reading of 5.1 micrograms per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Bath Row, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

“There was nothing wrong with his driving,” said Michele Cheatle, defending Chapman.

“It was a new car and the automatic lights lights had not gone on and he doesn’t know why.”

Ms Cheatle added that Chapman, of Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas, will keep his job as a mechanic.

“He has been thinking about getting a bike to get to work, but he’ll certainly do that while disqualified,” she said.

Chapman was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £350.

He must also pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.