A man with multiple convictions for drug and driving offences has been jailed for a second time.

Thomas Hill, 22, of Rock Road, Stamford, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after admitting dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and three months and must complete an extended re-test before regaining his licence.

Thomas Hill of Rock Road, Stamford

Hill fled from police on the A47 near Bretton, Peterborough in the early hours of May 11.

The silver Volkswagen Passat he was driving sped by a marked police car at about 12.30am, resulting in the officer following it while asking over the radio for a check to be carried out on the vehicle.

It flagged as having no insurance and for being linked to drugs and weapons, therefore the officer signalled for it to pull over, however Hill sped off.

Peterborough Crown Court

Later that day at about 11pm, traffic officers spotted the same car at the Whittlesey Road roundabout and, being aware it failed to stop earlier that day, illuminated their blue lights but lost sight of the car.

It was spotted again about three minutes later in London Road, heading towards Peterborough city centre.

Hill was weaving in and out of traffic and the officer signalled for him to pull over, which he initially did in Bishop’s Road, but sped off as an officer got out of the car to speak with him.

Hill continued to drive dangerously through Peterborough at almost double the speed limit and driving the wrong way on roads.

He collided head-on with a police car in Glinton and carried on driving towards Werrington where he was stung on the Nene Parkway. He continued driving until he was blocked by police cars in Oundle Road.

Hill was initially arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, but further arrested after checks on the Police National Computer (PNC) showed he was disqualified from driving until 2027 and a large duffle bag and suitcase of cannabis to the value of £20,000 were found in the car.

Hill appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday last week (July 11) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Constable Dalton Shailes, who investigated, said: “Hill has a history of committing both drugs and driving offences, with him last being jailed for three years back in 2021 – he clearly has not learnt his lesson.

“At such a young age, Hill has got a substantial criminal record and continually puts the lives of road users in danger through his disgraceful manner of driving.”



