Playing the long game paid off for an evergreen band of musicians as they headlined a first overseas gig after 45 years together.

Rutland and Stamford-based new wave/power pop band The Amber Squad was invited to play at the Wild At Heart music club in Kreuzberg, Berlin, late last month.

The gig supported the re-release of their second single, Can We Go Dancing, by German record label, Queen Mum.

Amber Squad during their first overseas show in 45 years

As well as friends and family who travelled over, the show was well attended by music fans from Germany and even further afield.

“It was an amazing night for the band, and all those who joined us on the adventure,” said vocalist Richard (Dick) Beechey.

“It will live in the memory banks for many years.”

The Amber Squad , in their 1980s pomp, received airplay by legendary broadcaster John Peel

Fans who missed the show can now see the full set on the band’s YouTube channel.

“We were amazed to find that quite a few members of the audience were familiar with the songs, sometimes shouting out for certain tracks to be played,” Richard added.

The four-piece band had a hit single in the 1980s with I Can’t Put My Finger on You, and three of the original line-up - Richard Beechey (vocals), Paul Fairey (guitar/vocals) and Tuzzy Tyers (drums) - still write, record and play live.

More recently they performed a hometown set at Victoria Hall, in Oakham

In 2021, long-time bassist Steve (Dubber) Rawlings moved away, with local musician Gary Tyler stepping in to fill the void.

The band has several dates lined up for next year, including a ‘home’ gig at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge, in Stamford, on February 20 in a double-header with The Sleepers.

They will also be appearing at the March of the Mods events in Lincoln and Leicester on March 22 and 29, respectively, in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

For more information, visit the band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/theambersquad/