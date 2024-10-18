Home   Stamford   News   Article

Police deny rumours a body has been found in River Welland, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 07:24, 18 October 2024
 | Updated: 08:34, 18 October 2024

Reports of a body being recovered from the River Welland late last night (Thursday, October 17) may not be true, police have said.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were seen working in Water Street, Stamford, where the river runs through the town.

Neil McIvor, who established the Pride in Stamford Litter Pickers group, is out clearing up the streets of the town early most days and took photos of the emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services in Water Street, Stamford. Photo: Neil McIvor
He had said they were dealing with a body found in the river.

Lincolnshire Police have this morning (Friday) said they only responded to a ‘concern for safety’ in the Water Street area and have no record of a body having been recovered.

Water Street this morning was quiet. Photo: LincsOnline
Water Street this morning was quiet. Photo: LincsOnline

Cambridgeshire Police have been asked if they have any further information.

