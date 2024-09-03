A former pub, which has planning permission to be turned into luxury apartments, is on the market.

The Noel Arms in Langham has been put on the market with Oakham-based Murray for £400,000, just a couple of months after permission was granted for a redevelopment of the 19th Century building.

The Noel has been empty since May last year and was once the brewery tap for the now-defunct Ruddles Brewery.

The Noel Arms has been vacant since May

The Bridge Street pub was sold in October 2019, and the landlord left the following year but reopened once again in July 2020 with a new landlady who ran it until its latest closure.

In July Rutland County Council gave the go ahead for the former pub to be turned into one one-bedroom and four two-bedroom luxury apartments set across two floors.

The planning permission is valid for three years and would be passed on to the new owner.

The property stands on a site of about 0.24 acres and there is car parking space for up to 13 vehicles.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.



