Former pub The Noel Arms in Langham on the market with planning permission for luxury apartments
A former pub, which has planning permission to be turned into luxury apartments, is on the market.
The Noel Arms in Langham has been put on the market with Oakham-based Murray for £400,000, just a couple of months after permission was granted for a redevelopment of the 19th Century building.
The Noel has been empty since May last year and was once the brewery tap for the now-defunct Ruddles Brewery.
The Bridge Street pub was sold in October 2019, and the landlord left the following year but reopened once again in July 2020 with a new landlady who ran it until its latest closure.
In July Rutland County Council gave the go ahead for the former pub to be turned into one one-bedroom and four two-bedroom luxury apartments set across two floors.
The planning permission is valid for three years and would be passed on to the new owner.
The property stands on a site of about 0.24 acres and there is car parking space for up to 13 vehicles.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments.