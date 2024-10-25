People wanting information on palliative and end-of-life care can attend an event that brings together resources available locally.

The first St Barnabas conference is free to attend and will feature displays, talks and information to take away from charities including St Barnabas Hospice, care providers and health professionals.

Sarah Christopher, head of education, said: “The aim of the conference is to provide education in palliative and end-of-life care and showcase the help and support that is available for patients and their families affected by life-limiting illness.”

St Barnabas representatives will be at the conference on palliative and end-of-life care at Stamford Arts Centre

The event will have about 30 stands and a drop-in area where people can speak with representatives from St Barnabas, take part in wellbeing activities, and ask questions.

During the day there will be speakers on topics such as symptom management and the ‘just in case’ medications to be aware of, as well as the sharing of patient stories.

It is being put on for free through sponsorship by the Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac), and refreshments are provided.

St Barnabas representatives will be at the conference on palliative and end-of-life care at Stamford Arts Centre

The St Barnabas palliative and end-of-life conference is on Friday, November 15, from 9.30am to 4pm at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street.

More information on the running order of speakers and topics is available here.

Members of the public do not need to book to attend.