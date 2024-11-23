A beautifully renovated equestrian home with countryside views is on the market.

Banbery Lodge in Bulwick is a four-bedroom property which sits within three acres of paddock land. It also includes stables, a hay barn and tack room with an additional one-acre plot of land available to buy or rent.

The property was one a cattle barn but was reconstructed using the original stone in 1986, with further renovation during the past few years.

The living room.

The front porch leads to a space with vaulted ceilings and beams which is currently used as a dining room with log burner. It is fitted with vintage oak laminate flooring which leads to a sitting room with bi-fold doors overlooking the countryside views.

Next to the sitting room, also with access to the rear dining terrace, is a snug-cum-office space.

The kitchen has underfloor heating and skylights plus a separate utility room.

The main bedroom is located along a hallway. It has a paneled wall, built-in wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom with large walk-in shower, dual sinks, dual towel rails and underfloor heating.

The property has three more double bedroom and a family bathroom with a large walk-in shower.

Banbery Lodge is accessed by a long shared driveway and has its own gravelled driveway and double garage. There is a south-facing garden

Nestled at the end of a long, shared driveway is Banbery Lodge with large, private gravel drive and double garage. The south-facing garden has a dining terrace and steps to a formal lawn.

The dining room is light and airy.

The hedgerows have been restored with around 500 new hawthorn, beech and red robin plants along with 50 willow, oak and cherry trees.

Banbery Lodge in Bulwick is on the market with Woodford & Co for £880,000. For more details or to arrange a viewing call 01832 274732 or visit www.woodfordandco.com

The property includes stables, a hay barn and tack room.

