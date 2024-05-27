Communities are preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day with plans in place for concerts, church services and beacon lighting.

The D-Day landings on June 6, 1944 saw the Allied Forces mount a large-scale invasion of France and was said to be a turning point in the course of the Second World War.

The Allies used more than 5,000 ships and landing craft to drop more than 150,000 troops on five beaches in Normandy.

D-Day celebrations

Across the country beacons will be lit at 9.15pm on Thursday, June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary. Beacon lighting ceremonies have already been confirmed in Stamford at the Recreation Ground and in Oakham at Cutts Close.

Other commemorative events taking place across the area include:

Thursday, June 6

• Wreath laying - 10am, Market Deeping Remembrance Garden

• D-Day commemoration - 5pm - 9.30pm, Recreation Ground, Stamford. Historical re-enactments, food and live music followed by the beacon lighting

• Commemoration concert - 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Oakham. Music by Rutland Concert Band. Free entry but donations welcome in aid of the Poppy Appeal

Saturday, June 8

• 1940s evening - 7pm, Victoria Hall, High Street, Oakham. Rutland Lions present an event to commemorate D-Day featuring The Rutland Big Band and The Swingettes. Tickets include light rations and cost £25 from Diane Webb on 07761 140732.

Sunday, June 9

• Church service - 10.30am, All Saints’ Church, Oakham

• Music in the park - midday to 5pm, Cutts Close Park, Oakham. Includes food stalls and a Grainstore Brewery pop up bar.

Saturday, June 15

• D-day 80 year anniversary - 12pm to 4pm, Thurlby Community Hall. Vintage car and motorbike show. Evening entertainment from 7pm by the Dreambelles. 1940s dress code. Tickets cost £10 and should be pre-booked by calling Jenny on 07592 302280 or emailing lisalowetickets@gmail.com. Proceeds to the Royal British Legion.

Let us know about your D-Day events by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk