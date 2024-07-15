The friendly atmosphere at a village fete impressed everyone that attended, according to organisers.

An annual summer fete was held in the grounds of Ryhall Hall on Saturday (July 13) and drew more than 1,000 visitors.

Sandra Chapman, chairperson of the organising committee, said that everyone she spoke to commented on the friendliness of visitors and stallholders.

Helpers and organisers Val Lofthouse, Becky Goff, Elizbeth Bailey, Peter Gookey, Mandy Rodgers and Sandra Chapman. Photo: Chris Lowndes

She added: “The atmosphere was great and is something that people mentioned to me a lot.

“The sun came out at just the right time and it was great fun for the villagers to get out together.

“One thing I loved was wandering around and watching families have a lovely time together.”

Eleanor Smith, Karen Bourne and Sarah Grespy. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There was plenty of entertainment on the day including a magic show, music, Scottish dancing and a dog show as well as a variety of stalls and tradition fair games.

Newly-elected MP for Rutland and Stamford Alicia Kearns, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Sarah Furness and High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole were among the guests who attended, which Sandra said made the day ‘even more special’.

Money raised from the event is still being counted and will be donated to good causes in the village.

The Vintage singers Cassandra Pattison, Nikky Mills Sarah Owen and Karen Blake. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Mutts Nutts Rescue's Beth Wilson, Sarah Dyer, Beck Wilson Sarah Kinkade, Chesney Beckingham, Jane Freeman, Viv Wood and Charley the dog. Photo: Chris Lowndes

David Raffan and Adam Turner on the gate

High Sheriff Richard Cole with wife Patricia

A dog-friendly day out with a dog show organised by Mutts Nutts Rescue

Debbie Rolfe, chairperson of Ryhall Parish Council, and Sarah Gresty, clerk on the Alien Treasure Hunt which was new for 2024

The crowd enjoying The Catch play

Mandy Rogers, steward, and Carol Maynard and Liz Barton, first aiders

The vintage games are always a favourite

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.



