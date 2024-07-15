Ryhall Summer Fete drew crowds
The friendly atmosphere at a village fete impressed everyone that attended, according to organisers.
An annual summer fete was held in the grounds of Ryhall Hall on Saturday (July 13) and drew more than 1,000 visitors.
Sandra Chapman, chairperson of the organising committee, said that everyone she spoke to commented on the friendliness of visitors and stallholders.
She added: “The atmosphere was great and is something that people mentioned to me a lot.
“The sun came out at just the right time and it was great fun for the villagers to get out together.
“One thing I loved was wandering around and watching families have a lovely time together.”
There was plenty of entertainment on the day including a magic show, music, Scottish dancing and a dog show as well as a variety of stalls and tradition fair games.
Newly-elected MP for Rutland and Stamford Alicia Kearns, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Sarah Furness and High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole were among the guests who attended, which Sandra said made the day ‘even more special’.
Money raised from the event is still being counted and will be donated to good causes in the village.
