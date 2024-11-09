Willow Cottage is a handsome stone house, built of local limestone and probably dating from the late 1700s.

This fine home, over the last 10 years, has undergone detailed refurbishment along with sympathetic and well-considered extension, to create a stylish home with plenty of character, suitable for today’s way of life. The extension maximises the southerly light and also affords a wonderful view of the garden and the countryside beyond.

The front door opens to the hall which has oak flooring. Doors lead off to the cloakroom and the study, which has a view down the garden. The main living room has an inglenook with wood burner, and windows with window seats beneath.

Glapthorn Road in Upper Benefield is on the market with Woodford and Co

The beautifully fitted kitchen is the hub of the home and is fitted with a range of wall and base units with granite worksurfaces and inset Belfast sink. There is space for a range cooker set beneath an extractor hood (the Lacanche range is excluded from the sale).

The room flows through to the dining area and snug, with its polished oak floor and the gas-fired ‘wood burning’ stove, adding to the character and warmth. The low-sill windows and French doors offer lovely views and direct access to the garden. The ground floor is completed by the useful utility room and the back hall, which has access from the drive.

Upstairs, the first floor is equally well proportioned with three double bedrooms and a superbly appointed family bathroom with free-standing bath and separate shower. The principal bedroom enjoys a dual aspect with a remarkable view over the surrounding countryside. The ensuite shower room is a luxurious touch.

The grounds to Willow Cottage complement the house. They are beautifully designed, landscaped and planted to offer various rooms of interest and colour throughout the year. There are two terraces, one south-facing, the other west-facing, giving a choice of seating and dining areas in fine weather. Paths lead across the shaped lawn and between stands of trees to the gym or office, which is set within the former double garage. It is a simple job to restore this building back to garage use. The path winds on to the enclosed chicken run. The garden is bound by mature, well-tended hedging. There are two gated drives to the house, offering a choice of parking. The further drive is set in front of the garage, currently a store.

Willow Cottage in Upper Benefield is on the market for £750,000.

Viewings are strictly by appointment through Woodford & Co on 01832 274732 or by emailing: info@woodfordandco.com