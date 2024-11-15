An American fast food chain will be serving up burgers and milkshakes from next week.

Wendy’s will open at the Ram Jam Services in Stretton on Thursday next week (November 21), with the first customers welcomed at 7am.

The opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and the first 50 customers through the doors will have the chance to win a ‘We Love Ram Jam’ T-shirt.

The new Wendy's at the Ram Jam Services in Rutland

The new Wendy’s, which has a drive thru lane, offers customers the opportunity to dine-in or take away.

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, America.

The new Wendy's at the Ram Jam Services in Rutland

It is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers and the Frosty dessert.

Brightside Roadside Dining will also open at the services next week.

Will you be visiting? Let us know in the comments.

